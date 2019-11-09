To the editor:
Well, the small handful of voters in Methuen who turned out Tuesday, Nov 5, really blew it — and they don't even know it yet.
The keys are going into the hands of a newcomer with no prior political experience and no clue as to how town government runs, and he hasn't voted in Methuen for years now.
I won't even bring up his legal issues again.
Now, the two former corrupt engines will be having their ongoing hits with the city.
When his supporters see how bad their choice was,, I'll simply reply, “ignorance is bliss.”
Bob Scimone
Methuen