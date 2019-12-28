To the editor:
President Trump was not working in the best interest of our nation when he spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. He used veiled language to leverage public funds, withholding them for the purchase of defensive weapons needed to repel and contain Russian military forays into their country.
Trump was shrewd enough to be less than direct in making his request. The power dynamics between he and Zelensky allowed him to inflict doubt in Zelensky that he would receive funds unless he fulfilled Trump’s bidding.
Trump was seeking a public announcement that Joe Biden and his son Hunter would be investigated as part of a wider campaign to expose corruption in Ukraine.
Trump, under the guise of aligning himself with the campaign to root out corruption and also ensuring that funds would be deployed only if Ukraine’s new government could be trusted, cleverly aligned his political interests ahead of our nation’s.
This was contrary to the will of Congress, and our national security was compromised. Furthermore, Trump obstructed legal process by compelling White House officials not to testify.
Simply put, Trump was up to no good. I can see it a mile away. He’s guilty as sin.
However, this is my opinion. Along with the opinions of dozens of reliable and informed policy experts, foreign service bureaucrats, legal authorities, academics and military leaders, it is completely useless.
The framers of the Constitution organized the principles and procedures of impeachment as a last resort to jettison a president who has usurped Constitutional rights from the people. Therefore, my only opinion that seems to fit here is that his removal should occur only if those thoughts stirring in the pit of my stomach can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Proof beyond a reasonable doubt means proof that is close to an absolute certainty.
So what if Trump actually was working to pre-qualify Zelensky to ensure that the approved funds would end up in the hands of a government aligned with our national security?
What if Trump had a reasonable set of facts that would lead him to investigate the Bidens, not to benefit his political ambitions but assure integrity in our foreign policy? Who has the ability, or what science can be brought to bear, to actually reach into Trump’s mind and know with certainty what his intentions were?
The Democratic House legislators have done an admirable job, in my view. They have brought a case forward to expose malicious intent that I subscribe to.
But I am equally impressed with the Republicans in both the House and Senate who are resisting the call to terminate a duly elected president.
Remarkably the political divide has inserted an additional, reliable check-and-balance that was not written into the Constitution. Whether the case goes to trial or is dismissed by the Senate, the result will be that the voters will decide in November.
This is a painful chapter in our nation’s history, but in the end the framers of the Constitution were brilliant enough to provide us with enough guide posts to lead to a conclusion.
If few people in Congress will vote their conscience, I surely will.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland