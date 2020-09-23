To the editor:
I am 74 and a registered Republican. I have voted in every election since 1967 and have always thought of myself as a fiscal conservative. I ask for forgiveness from Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower and Donald Reagan for what I am about to do and say.
In 2016, the two parties gave me a choice of bad and worse. I voted for a third-party candidate. Worse won.
In 2020, my choice is between a good but uninspiring man, and worse from the man in office.
I am a person who cringes at the word liberal or progressive. To save the U.S.A. I must vote for a Democrat.
It is hard to say but the country needs a different voice and direction.
Having overcome my presidential problem, I now need somebody to tell me of a decent candidate for the Senate.
As the Everly Brothers sang many years ago, "problems, problems all day long."
Come November, I will put my bid in for "one Joe and no Trump."
Ralph Prolman
Methuen