To the editor:
I don’t have a lot of free time. With two little boys ages 2 and under, there are diaper changes, potty training, breastfeeding around the clock, meals and countless snacks -- plus so many dishes.
I try to keep my house clean, cook healthy meals, exercise, maintain relationships virtually and limit my kids’ screen time. I try not to worry about everything that’s happening in the world. On top of this, I try to work from home.
After all of this trying and only ever partially succeeding at anything, well, 2020 has been exhausting. Can anyone else relate?
Despite all of these competing challenges, I was able to find time to vote. Even though we are in the midst of a pandemic, voting safely is easy. After I printed my absentee ballot request form out from voteinnh.org, I mailed it into my town office and quickly received my absentee ballot. It even came with an “I Voted!” sticker, much to my toddler’s delight.
Once completed, I brought the ballot to the town office and hand-delivered it to the clerk.
Knowing how difficult it would be to vote with two kids in tow on Election Day, I was so relieved that it could be so simple.
This election is incredibly important. Regardless of how you vote or who you intend to vote for, we must all turn out to vote and make our voices heard.
It’s easy and convenient. I hope your readers will make their plans to vote now.
Wendy McManus
Atkinson