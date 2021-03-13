To the editor:
N.H. Senate Bill 130, companion to House Bill 20, gives families a choice to receive public funds to send children to private schools. Their ability to receive tax dollars for a religious or private education does not equal freedom for all.
New Hampshire struggles with inequity in our current public school funding formula, so decreasing the amount of funding for our public schools to fund these “freedom accounts” will divert desperately needed resources.
Estimates of the cost of the most expansive voucher program in the country range from $50 million to $100 million. Should children in public schools have their education diminished to fund private school placements for others?
The legislation would require the establishment of a scholarship committee. This board would receive approximately 10% of the intended voucher, as much as $840 per child.
Private schools would not be held to the same standards as are public schools. Teachers, schools and tutors would not be required to be licensed.
Students with disabilities may be required to waive their rights.
Home schooled student vouchers are limited in scope only by what the committee will approve.
There would be no protection from discrimination.
There would be little public oversight of these funds other than an annual report prepared by the committee.
School choice would result in much higher property taxes for New Hampshire taxpayers.
Our senators are urged to listen to the copious public comments and kill this bill.
Pamela Kirby
Derry