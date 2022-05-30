To the editor:
It’s morning in America and once again children are waking up knowing they could get gunned down today at school and that we adults have failed them terribly. Nineteen precious childrens’ lives were brutally ended this week because we did nothing to stop the endless slaughter after years of similar tragedies.
Our New Hampshire legislators responded with empty words and no solutions. Our governor said he “stands with our grief.” Our other representatives also offered restrained emotional responses, but none mentioned taking action and or had any specific suggestions. The size of the gun crisis is too big for our legislators’ tepid response.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 100 Americans die by guns and more than 200 Americans are injured every day. These numbers are staggering and yet we do nothing to stop it.
As a grandmother, I fear for my adult children (who are both teachers), for my grandchildren when they are at school, and for all of us who worry that a loved one will not come home tonight.
The Second Amendment does not include the right to kill indiscriminately. Elementary students have a right to grow up. Parents have the right to know their children are safe. We all have the right to live without being gunned down in a grocery store.
About 90 percent of Americans support background checks and red flag laws. We must call our legislators this week to demand action. Putting these popular measures into law will help stop the destruction.
Peg Breault
Salem, N.H.
