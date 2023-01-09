To the editor:
Reading Tom Walters’ “Resolution to wish for an era of good” makes me question his “educator” credentials.
He thinks Elon Musk should “reinstate every employee of Twitter, no matter how inconsequential,” even though Twitter’s debt is almost twice its income? Oil companies should cap the price of gasoline and reduce oil production until what — they go out of business and we have no more fuel? Airlines will make all seats first class and expand other amenities at no additional cost? I guess he wants them to go out of business as well.
Also, he’s so generous to offer Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana as the new home for all the citizens of Ukraine. How about he offer his own hometown of Londonderry instead?
Kim Smith
Salem, N.H.
