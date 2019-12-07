To the editor:
Middle class families like mine can barely breathe, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren understands what we’re going through and the burdens we carry.
As a young mother, I can’t imagine the difference having access to universal, affordable and high-quality child care (for which Warren has a plan) would have made in my life. It would have helped immensely when my children were younger.
And now that my kids are older, I’m worried for them.
My daughter graduated from college in 2018, and secured a good job, but I know that her student debt weighs heavily on her mind and will stay with her for years into the future.
My son is a sophomore in college and will soon face the same problem.
It’s hugely important that we invest in education and invest in our kids – and Warren has a plan to do just that.
As a mother, I want what’s best for my children, and Warren can help us get there.
Democracy cannot survive without a strong middle class, and we need to elect a president we can trust to fight for us. I believe Warren will fight for us all the way.
That’s why I’m in this fight and why I’m supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Elizabeth Palardy
Salem N.H.