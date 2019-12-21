To the editor:
Have you heard about the movement known as Convention of States? Don't feel bad if you have not. Most Americans haven't.
The Convention of States is a national, grassroots movement that was prompted by the dysfunction and downright corruption that seems to be de rigueur in Washington, D.C., these days.
Surely every thinking American must be dismayed over the Department of Justice inspector general's report that disclosed the surreptitious and criminal actions of the department and the FBI before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court.
The FISA court is a special court established after Sept. 11, 2001. It's aim is to allow surveillance of individuals who may be engaged in matters affecting the national security of America.
During 2016 and 2017, the FBI and Department of Justice filed affidavits before the FISA court in order to get surveillance of an American citizen who was affiliated with the Trump campaign committee. An affidavit is a sworn statement made under the penalties of perjury. If you make a false statement in an affidavit, you can be criminally charged with perjury.
The FBI purposely mislead the FISA court at least three and perhaps four times. In addition, a government lawyer actually doctored an email to say exactly the opposite of what the sender of the email stated.
Had the email not been doctored, the FISA court would have never approved the surveillance.
This criminal activity by those who are charged with law enforcement is the biggest threat to our freedom.
Please go to conventionofstates.com and learn to fight back.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill