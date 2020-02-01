To the editor:
A great new comedy has come to TV. It is called the impeachment trial. One hundred jurors were sworn in, taking an oath to be fair and impartial. I guess Sens. Mitch McConnell, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with others, missed that part.
Unless something really strange occurs (like world peace) we all know the outcome before the vote. Once more, a colossal waste of time and energy in D.C. Our elected fools cannot agree on anything, and this comedy will not end until November, when we have an election.
I hate to think of what might occur if the Democrats get behind one sane candidate and actually defeat President Trump. Will he go peacefully, or will he refuse to abdicate his throne?
Maybe we can elect some people who really care about those whom they represent and not just the “R” or “D” after their name. At least, for now, we have a comedy to watch as strange as “The Twilight Zone” often was.
As our pols often leave us, I will say, “God Bless the U.S.A.”
We’ll need it to get out of this mess.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen