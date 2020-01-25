To the editor:
Many of us living in New Hampshire cannot be sure that what’s coming out of our wells is good water unless we periodically pay for testing. We don’t want to incur that expense, and we know that if tests show our water has problems with it, remediation would be expensive.
So we buy bottled water. That’s got to be safe, right?
Well, not always. Some bottled water has been tested recently and found to be more dangerous than the water coming out of some of our wells. Why should I pay hard earned money to buy water that’s worse than what I get from my well for free?
The New Hampshire House of Representatives has before us HB 1274, which would require bottled water companies to list results for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), arsenic and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) on the labels. Consumers have a right to know what they are buying.
A friend of mine asked me why I was supporting this bill. He said, “It doesn’t sound Republican.”
When I first got to the House, my party leaders told me, “Eighty percent of what we do is non-partisan. It’s just good common sense or it’s nonsense, but it’s not partisan.”
Clean, safe water is not partisan. It’s a safety issue. If a bottled water supplier cannot verify its water is safe, it shouldn't be offered for sale.
Not only do I support this bill, I’m a cosponsor.
Rep. Mark Pearson
Rockingham 34
Hampstead