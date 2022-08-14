To the Editor:
Just a little clarification regarding last Sunday’s article about the canals in Lawrence. (Canals generate energetic ideas, Page 1.)
The large pieces of equipment shown in the photos, described as turbines, are actually generators. The turbines are below them, out of sight. The falling water would turn the turbines, which would then turn the generators, which generate electricity.
Most of the mills converted their waterpower systems to generating electricity in the early 20th century. Even after textile manufacturing ceased, some of the mill properties continued to generate electrical power for their tenants.
Jim Beauchesne
Arlington, Mass.
Jim is the retired Visitor Services Supervisor at Lawrence Heritage State Park.
