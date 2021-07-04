To the editor:
The Fourth of July has always been a day dominated by flag waving, festivity and fireworks. It is a day to honor the Declaration of Independence and its signers, who pledged to each other their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor.
It is easy for us to forget that they were considered traitors in the eyes of the empire whose shackles they were trying to shatter. If their revolution failed they would be hanged and reviled as traitors, and the lot of the 13 colonies would be even more repressive than it had been before.
What the British never foresaw was that despite their vast military superiority and financial resources, the forces they were fighting — when united — were so much stronger than the sum of their parts.
Our declaration states that we are endowed by our Creator with the certain unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
If we truly are created in the image of God, then we should seek to see that image in each other, even as we seek to see it in ourselves.
We must live as if all lives matter.
Liberty must be accorded to all and defended by all. The right to protest peacefully must always be defended vigorously, as must be the right for any and all to be deemed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and not by the court of public opinion.
The pursuit of happiness is not just the province of the privileged and the powerful, it is a pathway which must be kept open to even the poorest and most powerless.
The right of the refugee to seek asylum must be counterbalanced by the need to maintain order amid the chaos that can so sorely afflict our borders.
While as a nation we are never weaker than when we are divided, we are never stronger than when we are united.
Let us pray this Independence Day that although we may be many, we yet may be one.
May God bless the United States of America.
Let freedom ring.
Barry Mooers
Bradford