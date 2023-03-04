To the editor:
When I heard that "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams said white people should keep away from Black people, I was shocked, disappointed, and angry. As a Christian, I see that Scripture tells us that there is only one race of people – the human race. Skin color is never mentioned in the Bible and we are all descendants of one man and one woman. Science agrees that all men are descended from a Y-chromosomal Adam and all women from a mitochondrial Eve. Genetic differences account for only 0.1% of our genome, and “racial” characteristics just 0.01%.
Unfortunately, just after we ended slavery based on race, racism received a boost from Darwin. Darwin believed that Europeans were more evolved than Africans and Asians, fueling segregationist attitudes, racial bias, and even eugenicist policies around the world from the late 1800 to the mid-1900s. Only after DNA’s role in heredity was discovered in 1953 and we began to learn how much we share in common were we able to combat those false narratives.
Unfortunately, many policies have again become increasingly segregationist. We continually identify people by race, give preferences based on race, and allow minorities to separate by race, hence dorms and graduation ceremonies for only Black students. These policies further the narrative that race is something that matters. What matters is the content of your character, not the color of your skin. We need to integrate, not separate. That doesn’t mean ignoring our history of racial oppression, but acknowledging it and saying “never again.”
Daniel Murphy
North Andover
