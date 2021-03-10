To the editor:
Teachers, will they or won't they?
Return to the classroom as of April 1, that is, as the education commissioner in Massachusetts bow has the power to order. The mandate coincides with their eligibility for the vaccine.
Or will the teachers union press on with concerns regarding air flow arrangements and distancing and the efficacy of safety measures?
The teachers' fears of COVID-19 contagion relates to classroom settings, which are always a bit of a petri dish. Remember measles and chicken pox and colds and their classroom routs in days gone by?
The assurances of epidemiologists that COVID-19 in the classroom today does not produce symptomatic disease, to anything near the level of other contagions, seems to fall on deaf ears.
Or is the teachers' real concern not for themselves or their students but for the repercussions of multiple class gatherings and the asymptomatic positives that could set off a deadly chain reaction of infection possibly mortal to a vulnerable senior -- even one far away?
That's what the pandemic has always been about, after all.
We await their decision.
Joan Pendleton
North Andover