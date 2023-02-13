To the editor:
Advocates of the Second Amendment can all breathe easier now. As it turns out, the government is not after your guns, they’re after your gas stoves.
Apparently, we have determined that the deaths of thousands of innocent men, women and children killed in the barrage of mass shootings across our country is far less concerning than a handful of asthmatics who became sick allegedly from noxious elements in the air caused by their gas stove. In light of this horrific danger to the public it has been proposed to prevent this risk to our health by banning further use of gas in newly constructed homes.
I’m not suggesting that asthma is not a serious illness; it is. However, I ask you, when was the last time you heard of a mass asthma attack? This is where we are now as a country. Our priorities are crazy.
Ed Nelson
Haverhill
