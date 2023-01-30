To the editor:
Note to Republicans: You’re buying a new home, and it won’t have a gas stove. This is not the end of the world.
As climate activist Bill McKibben says, the end of the world is the end of the world.
True, electric cooking won’t save the climate. But an alleged desire for gas stoves in new construction is often the excuse developers give for bringing gas to new construction. This is then accompanied by gas heating, new gas pipelines, more demand for gas. And, as we have now learned, more kids with asthma, more leaks of methane into the atmosphere, and another win for the fossil fuel industry.
Get a grip, people. Those who have tried induction stoves like them just fine. Which is more important: your preferred way to make an omelet, or the health of our children and our planet?
Susan Donaldson
Northampton
