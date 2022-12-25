To the editor:
Why is it that the people who want us to “acknowledge our history” seem so uninterested in actually learning anything about it?
Salem, Massachusetts, has just unveiled a new portrait to hang in City Council chambers (replacing President Andrew Jackson) meant to honor Salem’s Native inhabitants at the time of Salem’s first settlement by the English.
The quality of the art is on a par with the quality of the history that is appended to it. It suggests that a Native American woman known only as Squaw Sachem (female ruler) was rightful heir to the land of Salem, and yet received nothing more than a red coat as recompense.
This is false.
It appears to be a confusion, perhaps of several people and places. A woman also known as “Squa Sachim” was one of five Natives who joined the English settlement in Andover, and exchanged tokens — among them, coats of red cloth.
The Squaw Sachem referred to in the painting made alliance with the English and sold tracts of land around the Boston area to them in exchange for goods.
The fact is she did not sell Salem, nor any of the towns of the North Shore. We have deeds.
You can view them: www.salemdeeds.com/NAD/deeds_toc.aspx.
The Salem deed used to be on display at City Hall. Where is it now?
It was her sons and heirs who granted deeds to Salem and other towns. Just as the grandsons of Masconomet granted deeds to towns further north — Rowley, Beverly, Manchester, etc.
It is a fair question whether the Native deed-granters received proper compensation. Salem in fact paid the most generous sum per acre: 20 pounds. Understanding this value is tricky, but it would appear to be a year’s wages for a laborer (See Winthrop’s Journal, 1643).
It is truly a tragedy that the Native people of this area and their way of life were so utterly erased. But it did not occur in the way implied by this portrait’s telling. It was not a matter of “atrocities.”
Certainly there was some bloody fighting at times, but it was as often between tribes or tribes allied with the English, as it was between Natives and English.
The fact is, the tribes were in conflict when the English arrived. And sadly, the local Massachusett tribe had been decimated by disease from previous contact with English vessels.
The Colonists who arrived on the North Shore found a land nearly empty of inhabitants. It was this fact more than any other that led so quickly to the unconquerable hold the Colonists soon had over the land.
We ought to consider that by the time most of the deeds and payments were agreed to by North Shore towns, there was nothing that forced the Colonists to agree to them — except the English ideas of property rights and adherence to English Law. Land is and has been taken by force forever.
That is human history — Native as well as European.
Twenty pounds is no recompense for a civilization lost, but it is not a red coat.
We can’t properly acknowledge our history if we don’t know it.
Justin Whittier
Salem, Massachusetts
