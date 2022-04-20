To the editor:
It is perpetually astonishing that the U.S. isn’t on the forefront of climate action. This is a just fight, a necessary fight, and a fight against, quite possibly, actual extinction. It’s the ultimate bad guy! Beat that and we can really feel good about ourselves.
But despite the Hollywood-worthy nature of this fight, hardly anybody in our federal government seems up for it. For all that we love America to be the hero, maybe we’ve forgotten that being the hero is hard work. It requires moral fortitude and self-awareness, willingness to solve a problem beyond just throwing money at it. We have that, right?
Well if we don’t, that’s fine too. There are other, more disturbing reasons to take action against climate change. Most of them involve a climate too unstable to grow enough food for everyone, rolling natural disasters that cost billions of dollars in damages, and millions of flood refugees, but we’ll find out about all that firsthand if we keep doing like we’re doing.
Because here’s what climate change action boils down to: We can opt to take immediate action or we can fight for our lives later. The choice is ours — for now.
Andy Gooding-Call
Danvers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.