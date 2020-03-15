To the editor:
Everyone blew it when it comes to the coronavirus.
Both SARS and MERS were coronaviruses. Twice we were warned of the potential of another outbreak. The effort to develop a vaccine ended when those outbreaks burnt out.
The pharmaceutical industries figured there would be no return on investment for a vaccine for something not out there in circulation, so development stopped.
If the government had funded further development, then when the COVID19 outbreak first started, we would have been 98% of the way toward a vaccine that just needed tweaking for the new strain. But no one in the media or in either party talked about this.
Now the politicians are trying to blame each other for us not being prepared. Just like the war on cancer has not gone well, progress has been at a snail’s pace.
You either set an ambitious goal like “ending all childhood cancers by the end of the decade,” or accept the fact that when your kid has cancer, the options will be limited and ineffective.
Something should have been done after the SARS and MERS outbreaks.
Larry Oliveto
Derry