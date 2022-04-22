To the editor:
We are torched – all of us – by the challenges and tragedy of the past two years. Many, understandably, are struggling to put out the fires and carry on.
Nonetheless, for those responsible for public policy, while we continue to focus on immediate economic needs, we must also focus aggressively to address climate change. The science is clear that New England and points north are being affected faster by climate change, with significant economic repercussions.
But here is where we can find real optimism: foremost in the demonstrated resiliency of nature. Think about the phosphorescent toxins that once glowed in the Merrimack River which have now been removed. We have a river that will not quit. Eliminating sewer overflows will create an even more resilient river.
Secondly, we know the can-do attitude of the American spirit. We have been thinking outside the box since before the first shots were fired in Lexington and Concord. We do best when challenges are placed before us and we are told the odds are steep.
Yes, state and federal elected officials must lead on climate change. But we as individuals must also support bold policies that create new technologies, new jobs.
Many view this as a challenge like that of the Greatest Generation. We must respond urgently and collectively, as our fellow countrymen and women did during World War II. It is a challenge we cannot escape, a responsibility we cannot avoid. But as our history demonstrates, it’s also one we can accept with optimism.
Linda Dean Campbell
Massachusetts state representative
Methuen
