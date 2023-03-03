To the editor:
Citing the American Action Forum, the Wall Street Journal recently reported how “President Biden is leading an unprecedented expansion of the administrative state. In two years his Administration has imposed 517 regulatory actions with some $318 billion in total costs. ... Regulatory costs to the economy are now reckoned to be at least $2 trillion, or roughly 8% of U.S. gross domestic product in 2021, according to Wayne Crews at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. ... Regulators are now in high gear as they write rules to implement the gusher of legislation from the last Democratic Congress. But they are also hard at work imposing new rules by rewriting old statutes to impose policies they can’t get through Congress.”
This is a perversion of American government as progressive and big-government Democrats have joined forces to circumvent the U.S. Constitution as often as possible, often seeking to expand federal power and erode the state’s rights infused in the DNA of our Constitution. What is worse, much of this extra-constitutional federal expansion is enacted in ways that are illegal, but that Democrats are gambitting will be incontrovertible.
This was the case with DACA, Obamacare, and much of the New Deal. (Remember, most of FDR’s New Deal was overturned as unconstitutional, the remaining pieces — Social Security and Welfare — were also illegal, but once the checks started clearing the political will to reform them dried up.) By the time the courts catch up with them, the new policies will have new constituents addicted to the handouts created, making overturning them impossible.
The long-term solution is to sunset bills and regulations as they reach a certain age, a provision President Joe Biden himself supported in the past, even specifically in regard to Social Security. But more near term, in a bid for the presidency Ron DeSantis should run on and spend his first term pushing for congressional term limits and taking a hatchet to existing U.S. federal agencies. Most of them are unnecessary, trample state and local leadership, and as the empirical data above shows, are simultaneously economically destructive and politically corrupt.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.