To the editor:
Granite Staters work hard to provide their families with health care coverage. We all understand the cost is too high.
Working together to make sure everyone receives necessary treatment should unite us, not divide. As a country, we seem to rely too often on easy fixes. Let me tell you, there is no such thing, which is why I pause every time I hear about single-payer proposals.
Further, I don’t feel it’s right to strip people from their private health insurance. That’s not how our nation should define a successful approach to quality care.
My passion is working with people looking for addiction recovery treatment, especially those unable to afford it. Our work at Chucky’s Fight has been concentrated in southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley, and I’ve been lucky to work with and meet incredible people across the state. It’s been a long slog, but it’s been well worth it to watch people take the hard steps toward clean living.
That is why I believe strongly that radical policy shifts in one direction or the other is never the answer.
Let’s make the Affordable Care Act stronger so it covers more Americans. We can do that by building on solutions like coverage of pre-existing conditions, expanding Medicaid in the states, and increasing federal subsidies for low-income Americans.
It won’t be easy. Nothing worth doing ever is. But we’re in this fight together, and together we can help expand health care coverage to more Americans who need it.
Chucky Rosa
Seabrook