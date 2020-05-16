To the editor:
I have not written a letter to the editor in well over 15 years, and maybe even longer. I am a lifelong Republican voter, but due to a evolving political ideology that produces candidates like the current con artist in the White House, I am no longer a registered member of the Republican Party.
At this point in our nation’s glorious history, the traditional Republican Party has been replaced by a dangerous cult-like movement blindly following and worshiping a wannabe crime boss.
Over the past several months, as our country has been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus, President Donald Trump has taken advantage of the constant coverage of the crisis by the cable news networks, as well as the major broadcast networks. He sees this as an opportunity to promote himself, while insulting the press and others who question his lack of accountability in the months leading to our current state of emergency.
Between Jan. 18 and March 8, he flew to Florida on four different occasions for golf and political fundraiser events.
Between Jan. 9 and Feb. 28, he flew to nine different states to hold nine different political rallies, as thousands of his base supporters jammed into arenas to show their approval for his degrading, disgusting behavior. All of this as Italy and Spain were beginning to show initial signs of the unspeakable tragedy and death that they were about to encounter due to the coronavirus.
Did he not think the virus would make its way to our shores? Did he not think that during this time period, he should be preparing our country for the coming plague?
Thank God for our many governors who between mid-February and mid-March prepared for what was to come.
All of this as Trump was playing golf and entertaining the mindless attendees of his political rallies.
Since he assumed office in Jan. 2017, I have maintained that America’s children and grandchildren will pay dearly for the poor judgement displayed by the voters in the swing, mid-America states in November 2016.
If Trump is not removed from office on or before Election Day 2020, every American, young and old, will pay dearly.
Nicholas J. Erban
Haverhill