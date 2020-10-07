To the editor:
Christian Wade’s Oct. 2 article, “Donors give big bucks to campaigns,” casually mentions an interesting fact in the very last paragraph.
Wade opens by citing that total current funds on hand of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are $791 million, pointing out that the Biden war chest is larger at this point in the campaign.
But in the very last paragraph, he states that anonymous donors giving “dark money” have donated $350 million in total to both campaigns.
Wouldn’t you like to know who those donors are? I would.
When the U.S. Supreme Court decided that corporate money was protected speech, it enabled the donations of these vast anonymous sums.
The rest of the article focuses on which demographics donated the un-dark money.
I believe we have the right to know the identity of all campaign donors.
Additionally, limiting anonymous donations would level the playing field, and thanks to the Citizens United decision, we need a constitutional amendment to do that.
Holly Newman
Boston