To the editor:
I am not a Republican or a Democrat. I belong to the majority, being the unenrolled.
Four years ago I voted against Hillary Clinton, and this past election I voted against President Donald Trump. I am getting tired of voting for the lesser of two evils.
I am tired of each party telling us that it's voting in our best interests.
One party is no better than the other. The main goal of both parties is to get the best of the other.
To hear them talk, they're basically calling each other treasonous. I think they are both right. That's why I refer to them as the Hatfields and McCoys; it is a never-ending feud.
With all the people in our country, I find it amazing that we ended up with a selection of a president that a majority of our country would be better off without.
Now, I would like to suggest a few things that could actually put our country back on track: How about a third party that actually represents the moderate? I would love to see term limits on the ballot. Let's throw in a mandatory retirement age of 70, which would include all the federal judges, as well.
Trust me, this and other changes that would actually help the public will never happen. Those in power have too good a deal.
Don't tell me the two party system isn't broken.
Wow, this letter may do no good, but it sure felt good to get it out of my system.
Who knows, maybe someday we the people can make commonsense change.
Phil Lahey
Methuen