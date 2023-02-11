To the editor:
Giving the recent letter to the editor an Eagle-Tribune stamp of credibility by publishing it with the title "We were lied to'' is dereliction of duty for a newspaper that strives to have a reputation for reporting the facts and the truth and not becoming a handmaiden for extremist propaganda. The letter is straight out of the Joseph Goebbels textbook on pushing and propagating big lies, his page-one lesson being, “The bigger you make your lie, the better.”
We were lied to is just the latest Big Lie the Trump cult is now bleating, their No. 1 big lie being their totally false assertion that he won the 2020 election even though he lost by over 7 million votes, with the election's results even having been certified by Republican secretaries of state.
Trump and his followers just can’t handle the truth. The letter asserts, quite falsely, that the photos taken of overflowing hospital emergency rooms during the COVID pandemic were fake spits in the eye of every family member of the over 1 million Americans, including children, who have died from COVID.
It spits in the eye of every healthcare worker who worked around the clock in our nation's hospitals, most of which were overflowing with people succumbing to and dying from COVID. Emergency rooms looked like war zones.
It spits in the eye of the tens of thousands of healthcare workers who had to deal with those who died from COVID, whose bodies in makeshift caskets were stacked up like cordwood in makeshift freezer lockers outside of hospitals because the death rate was beyond imagination and the community morgues were overflowing.
It spits in the eye of the tens of thousands of people who worked tirelessly to put in place the public health measures that protected tens of millions of Americans from contracting this deadly disease.
And it spits in the eye of the medical researchers who worked around the clock to develop the vaccines that have saved the lives of, literally, millions of Americans who otherwise would have died from this rapid-spreading deadly disease. They also developed drugs to treat people who tested positive for COVID. That's the best use of several billion dollars -- not the over one trillion dollars in tax breaks Trump gave to his golf club buddies and other 1 percenters (with just crumbs, at best, for the workers in our country).
For The Eagle-Tribune to give oxygen to such a fact-free propaganda piece that is in the mold of Trump big lies does a disservice to the reputation of the Eagle-Tribune. Contrary to the first of the big lies that the Trump lie machine began putting out in early 2017, there are no “alternative facts.” Just facts, just the truth, which Trump and his fellow travelers just can’t handle.
Bob Pokress
Andover
