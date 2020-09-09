To the editor:
If we accept Fred Doucette’s rosy picture of the “economic recovery” as not “fake news,” then we must also accept other facts about this “recovery.”
Just who is benefitting from the market? Are essential workers, first responders, struggling working and middle class families? How are their portfolios doing?
America’s richest 1% now own half the value of the U.S. stock market, and the richest 10% own 92%.
During the pandemic, over 30 million people filed for unemployment, and millions continue to file. Many furloughed workers will remain unemployed or find work at a lower (unlivable) wage.
When you’ve lost over 30 million jobs, to label a 7.5 million (25%) job recovery “staggering” is far fetched. The current unemployment is above 8% and will probably get worse again until we contain COVID-19.
Regarding the pandemic, President Donald Trump continues to be colossal failure: Over 6,380,000 have been infected and over 191,500 are dead. And while this is raging, his administration is in court attempting to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, and bankrupt Medicare and Social Security by “deferring” and eventually eliminating the payroll withholdings that fund them.
More egregious still, he has been silent on the Russian bounty on American soldiers;
called those who made the ultimate sacrifice “suckers” and “losers”; and denigrated Generals John Kelly and James Mattis, as well as decorated war hero John McCain.
Are you really better off today than you were three and a half years ago?
Will Trump have your back or will he view you as a “sucker” for giving him four more years?
Greg Davis
Salem, N.H.