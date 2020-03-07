To the editor:
Newton and Kingston voters will be asked to approve the School District’s sale of the Sanborn seminary building and other buildings on the old Kingston campus at the voting booths on March 10.
Details are still being negotiated. According to the Superintendent: The Chase fields are not included; The sale price is $200,000; The annual savings to the district will be approximately $190,000 per year; and the Swasey Gym will be leased back for $1 per year to Sanborn or Kingston, for up to 50 years.
The sale is contingent on passage of Sanborn Article 6 and Kingston approving Article 19.
Chase Fields are prime property used by the district and by the communities for sports. Even with declining enrollments, it is important for the district to keep them.
A big question many ask is why only $200,000 for this beautiful historic building? It is true that district taxpayers have invested more than $200,000 in recent years. Why should district voters approve this sale?
According to the superintendent, the costs to operate this campus have exceeded $220,000 in each of the past five years, yet the only buildings needed, such as the Swasey Gym, cost only $30,000 a year.
With the option of continuing to use the gym for many more years, the district gets to capitalize on past investment while avoiding future capital expenses for the new owner.
Find more information at www.NKTA.vpweb.com/Seminary-Warrant.
Annie Collyer
Newton-Kingston Taxpayers Association
Newton