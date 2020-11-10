To the editor:
Our second World War, our Greatest Generation that saved us from great darkness and our Korean War vets who fought a brutal war are almost gone.
We have 5.5 million Vietnam vets with us who fought the toughest campaign of the Cold War.
Even Veterans from other armed conflicts -- such as Grenada, Panama, the Gulf Tanker War, Somalia, the Balkans or Desert Storm – are approaching retirement age.
Let us always remember and honor their sacrifice, and let us welcome home our Vietnam veterans every opportunity we can -- because we must try to make up for the past.
On this day, we should also pay a special tribute to the men and women among us who fight our latest war, an endless one - the Global War on Terror.
About 1% of our adult population has carried the full burden of fighting this war that continues today, one part of which has been our nation’s longest armed conflict, in Afghanistan.
Our recent veterans, including those from the reserves and National Guard, are serving multiple tours over there, doing that which involves great sacrifice for all of us.
We are better able to keep them alive following roadside bombs, etc., but some wounds are hidden and deep.
Let us especially remember them this Veterans Day and all the families who pay and have paid a high price for service to our country.
Rep. Linda Dean Campbell
Methuen
Chairwoman, Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs