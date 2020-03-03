To the editor:
Congratulations to the editorial board of The Eagle-Tribune for (presumably) keeping straight faces during its recent meeting with William Weld.
His statement that "Donald Trump is an existential threat to the nation" proves conclusively that he is unable to discern true existential threats to the United States, and is therefore totally unqualified for the presidency.
Weld did stumble upon a truth of a sort, even if he doesn't understand how or why it is so: Donald Trump can credibly be labeled a Republican in Name Only (RINO).
In the 2016 Republican primaries, voters rejected the myopic vision of the Weld/John McCain/Mitt Romney Republican Party, which was and is one of a road to serfdom at a slightly slower speed than that favored by the Democratic Party.
Had Jeb Bush, John Kasich, Marco Rubio or any of the other establishment Republicans bluntly addressed border security, Islamic terrorism, liberty and broader economic opportunity in the way that Trump did, voters would have rallied to their standard.
But those candidates didn't because, like Weld and so many other "true" Republicans, they were unwilling, incapable or both.
Weld is completely off the mark, however, in declaring that Trump has turned the Republican Party into a "personal cult."
He and his ilk may get the impression that the tens of thousands of citizens who attend Trump rallies, and the millions who fly Trump flags and otherwise support the president, are some sort of frightening cult.
It's not a cult. It's an outpouring of gratitude to and enthusiasm for a Republican (if only in name) who fights and acts for the best interests of the United States, who is willing to expose the disloyal opposition and media malfeasance.
If the Republican Party wants to stay relevant, it will field candidates who do likewise.
Weld apparently does not see this. He is totally out of touch, and his campaign is a joke.
Bravo to your polite editors for not laughing him out of the room.
Matt May
Haverhill