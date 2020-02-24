To the editor:
My name is Kathleen “Kat” Lancaster. I’m running for Timberlane Regional School District Budget Committee. I wanted to tell you a little bit about myself and why I am running.
I’ve lived in New Hampshire since 1995 but moved to Danville in 2016. My daughter is now a senior at Timberlane Regional High School. She will graduate in June, hopefully as a New Hampshire Scholar.
Over the course of four years, she has lettered in two sports and been recognized as an accomplished flutist. She recently applied to five colleges/universities to major in either forensic science or chemistry. I’m proud to say that she was accepted at all five schools.
As a single mom, I’ve spent the last 18 years working or doing things with or for my daughter. I’ve spent hundreds of hours volunteering as a deck official when my daughter was a club swimmer. I’ve also volunteered for the track team, for the band and, most recently, I was Vice President of the Timberlane Regional High School Swim Team Boosters.
I have worked for the same Fortune 500 company for almost 23 years. I started in the finance department as a staff accountant in charge of the monthly close between regions. Once I graduated from the police academy, I transferred to security, where I currently work as a senior investigator specializing in financial investigations and physical security.
I also prepare the capital budgets for approximately 125 buildings within the scope of my department.
Why am I volunteering now?
After moving to Danville I tried to stay on top of what was going on in our district. I always said that I would volunteer once my daughter was out of school.
As 18 years of being an involved parent comes to an end, I will have nothing but free time as she transitions to college.
My favorite phrase is “you don’t know what you don’t know.” Although I’ve followed the School Board and Budget Committee meetings, and attended school and town deliberative sessions, I’m sure there is plenty I don’t know.
However, I think my particular skill set could be helpful to this committee.
I hope your readers will consider voting for me. I’m happy to answer questions anyone might have.
Thank you for your consideration.
Kathleen "Kat" Lancaster
Danville