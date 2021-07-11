To the editor:
I had the pleasure of attending the open house of Wellness Wednesday. As we all take a deep breath with the end of COVID-19 in sight, it is time to look at the many after-effects.
What was explained was the huge increase of mental health issues and substance abuse. Cole Welch and Jacque Ingersoll decided to do something about it. With the help of on-site clinicians for the next 11 weeks, they will be covering various topics that I'm sure everyone will be better off having learned.
The first session will deal with grief of loss, followed by sessions on dealing with anxiety, mindfulness, coping skills and many others.
I know many of us don't feel the need for therapy, but in all honesty, I believe we all suffer from various stages of anxiety.
This is an opportunity to listen to professionals help you deal with it and be provided with resources if needed.
Oh, by the way, did I mention the sessions are free?
So, if your readers or someone they know suffer from mental issues or substance abuse, they might consider giving Wellness Wednesday a try. For more information they can reach out to Welch at (978) 701-7709; Ingersoll at (978) 701-8195; or show up at the Methuen Police Station at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Phil Lahey
Methuen