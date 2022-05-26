To the editor:
My conservative neighbors frequently talk about bipartisanship, moderation, and common sense. But for all their talk, they rarely speak about U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan. I often wonder why but the answer is simple. Hassan is a Democrat, and according to certain media personalities, she is extreme.
Extreme, you say? Pure nonsense. But I have great news for my neighbors — the ones who long for the days when politicians worked across the aisle. They already have a senator who does just that. The Lugar Center just named Hassan the Most Bipartisan Senator in America.
The Lugar Center is a non-partisan organization founded by former Republican Sen. Richard Lugar. They recognize what we in the Granite State already know: Whether dealing with Republicans or Democrats, Hassan gets things done.
Be she occupying the corner office in Concord, or fighting for Granite Staters in Washington, she’s got our backs. Always has, always will. Hassan cares about her constituents and has proven that she’ll do whatever it takes to protect their interests. Those are Granite State values.
While this award is a great honor and something we should be proud of, let’s not lose focus. In an age of extreme polarization, Hassan has proven that she can do what so many in the Senate can’t — their job.
I’m proud to call Maggie Hassan my senator. So let us say thank you in the only way we can: Vote for Maggie Hassan for US Senate.
Sean Lewis
Salem, N.H.
