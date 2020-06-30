To the editor:
What remnants of democracy we have left in this insane time must be salvaged, and that means removal of the present occupant of the White House.
Consider the thousands of deaths directly attributed to him by his denial of COVID-19 and his inaction for two months, all the while stating that the virus would magically disappear, along with his statement that less testing means fewer cases.
Now, we learn he was fully informed about the deaths of American soldiers at the hands of the Taliban, paid for by his pal in Russia, contrary to his denials.
Remember, he says he knows everything and is a "genius,” but he doesn't know about this.
How many lies can even his base accept when it comes to the deaths of our soldiers? Have they no shame?
Sandra Brown
Merrimac