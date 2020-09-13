To the editor:
Our government has failed us on climate, so now it’s up to us.
We’ve been warned since at least the 1970s of the impending apocalypse if we don’t make the necessary changes, but our government continues to fail us, and we are running out of time.
With raging, out-of-control wildfires, record high temperatures, storms more frequent and intense drought, sea levels rising and only a fraction of the wildlife we once had, it’s hard to deny we are ushering in the extinction of life on earth.
But, in the not too distant future in a new unrecognizable landscape, our kids and future generations will ask, “What did you do to stop this?”
It’s true the government bears the brunt of the responsibility, as well as multinational corporations, but so do we as individuals.
So what can we do? Personally I’ve recently become a vegan, I wear my clothes longer than the average person (a lot of the same clothes from 20 years ago), I’ve traded in my motorcycle and adopted surfing as my hobby, and I’ll be turning in my Jeep for an EV, all in an effort to stave off this crisis.
Eating more vegetable dishes, replacing your clothes less frequently, spending more time doing more carbon friendly activities and buying a hybrid or more fuel efficient car will make a huge difference. So will voting.
Let’s be able to say with conviction and sincerity on that day: We did everything we could.
Jackson Brown
Haverhill