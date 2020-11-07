To the editor:
While everybody waited with bated breath for the results to be determined in last week's presidential election, you had to ask, what difference will it make to us in the Merrimack Valley and the rest of the world?
Will the result change your life for the better? How?
Will you keep more of your earnings?
Will prices for food, medication and insurance go down instead of up?
Will star athletes change their opinions of America, or just enjoy the fruits and claim how they are deprived?
Will any politician really work for the common good, or will they claim that passing restrictions is for the voters' own good?
The incumbent president lowered my taxes by $1.25 per week, which the local grocery store ate up with raised prices because of inflation and COVID-19.
So, no matter who wins, we won't. We, the American voter, taxpayer, veteran and homeowner will still be at the mercy of political greed.
But, being the American voter, hope springs eternal.
Cort Posluszny
Lawrence