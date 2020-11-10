To the editor:
Having grown up in a Republican household, this was the party where President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Nelson Rockefeller were revered, and William F. Buckley was a god.
President Ronald Reagan and I have held widely differing views, but I respected him.
What happened?
Watching President Donald Trump on television, we saw a petulant child, someone for whom “no” didn’t come often enough, someone who makes up or says anything, true or not, to glorify himself.
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has chosen to applaud the false narrative. The president can explore voting protocols but only if there is compelling evidence of wrongdoing.
There is nothing now beyond his empty words, outright lies and frivolous litigation. We don’t always like election results. You win some, you lose some.
Trump needs to win them all. Good luck with that.
Any wonder at the rapid increase in the COVID-19? What about massive campaign rallies with no distancing or masks, or large super-spreader events at the While House?
Americans are ignoring safety precautions.
No question that sitting presidents have an obligation to fill seats on the highest court, but that was denied to President BARACK Obama in 2016. Where was the fairness and transparency here? There was not even a pretense of either.
Sen. Lindsey Graham stated, “We’ll never have another Republican president unless we do something about mail-in voting."
Do all Americans get to vote, or just those who can show up on Election Day?
Perhaps Republicans need to look deeply at themselves rather than expanding voter suppression.
Tom Walters
Londonderry