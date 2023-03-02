To the editor:
I am old and don’t keep up with today’s slang. Now, so many republican want-to-be presidential politicians say they are anti-woke that I had to look up woke’s meaning.
This is from Dictionary.com: “having or marked by an active awareness of systemic injustices and prejudices, especially those involving the treatment of ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities.” It was originally an African American term meaning “awake” to the injustices they faced. Its use has been expanded to include other minorities.
What does anti-wokeness look like? Look at Florida under Gov. Ron Desantis and its GOP-controlled Legislature. Schools cannot acknowledge gays or lesbians exist. Trans kids are under attack and Blacks in history are out. When a corporation speaks out against the anti-gay legislation, they lose their tax breaks.
In New Hampshire, schools can no longer teach anything about white discriminatory behavior for fear of being sued by parents.
People who watched the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer and thought that was a problem are accused of being woke. Those who thought the Black Lives Matter protests that followed were the problem are the anti-woke people the GOP are courting today.
After Kanye West declared war on Jews, Donald Trump invited him and a holocaust denier to Mar a Lago for dinner. This is anti-wokeness!
This segment of the GOP is sending the message they are there to support those who are anti-Black, brown or yellow, or anti-gay lesbian or trans, or anti-Jews. Is it any wonder a neo-Nazi thought it was safe to come out of the closet to spray paint businesses and the Jewish Temple in Portsmouth?
Walter Hamilton
Portsmouth, N.H.
