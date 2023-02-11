To the editor:
Concerning “susceptible minds” as quoted from Nick McNulty’s recent letter to the editor (Feb 2): The only real danger in this country as stated by the FBI director is white supremacy — not Antifa, and who isn’t anti-fascist?
He mentions Steve Scalise being shot by a seriously rogue Democrat, as we preach intelligence over guns and insurrection. The entire democratic Congress condemned this attack, yet not one person from the GOP condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi.
McNulty appears to be drinking the poison Kool-Aid from Fox News, but it’s hard to call it news.
Tucker Carlson aligns himself with Putin and Russia, as did the former president. Many in this country are swayed by lies and innuendo and it must stop or we have no democracy at all.
One can’t help but reflect on the continuing damage the former president would have done if he were reelected. He would have destroyed NATO, disbanded the Constitution (as quoted on truth social), and Ukraine would be a country run by Russia. And Putin wouldn’t have stopped there either.
Trump didn’t care if Pence was murdered, all in an attempt to remain in power. Prior to the election he tried to get the toady Bill Barr to arrest Biden.
He socializes with Nick Fuentes, an acknowledged Nazi-leaning proponent. Is this what we want in this country?
It appears that the “memory hole,” as quoted continuously by McNulty, is completely established in his persona.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac
