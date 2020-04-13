To the editor:
As we wade through the daily bio-warfare zones detailed on our electronic media during the spread of COVID-19, it is imperative to know that this uncharted world health crisis can not cancel hope or faith. All else may seem closed, but hope is alive and well.
Practice it yourself, and others will catch on. It’s contagious.
We can still practice growing our faith, hope and love for humanity in general. Instead of bashing this one and that one — who should have done this, that or the other thing — turn that negative to positive energy through affirmations that foster a healing spirit of hope.
Here are a few to start you off: We will get through this together; We are making strides to heal the nation every day; It appears that social distancing is helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19; and the curve is flattening.
Such thoughts breed hope, instead of destruction. It makes for a better day.
On Easter Sunday, we remembered that Jesus died on a cross to take away our sins. He suffered for all of us.
Let us move forward in that spirit. Jesus has risen, so we should spread hope, faith and good cheer to all.
We are all in this together, we will endure as we have many other disasters. Listen to the experts, we have some of the smartest people on the planet right here in America.
Let’s continue to come together as a nation. Pray for peace and good health, here and overseas.
Prayer is a powerful tool against an unseen enemy. Meet the invisible virus, head on, with a prayer of healing directly to God through the original wireless network.
It’s as good a place to start as any.
Life is so much easier when we are all healthy and can all get along. Remember, God has a plan for mankind, even though we may not know it.
God bless.
Jim Grant
Haverhill