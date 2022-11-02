To the editor:
Your vote is cast for higher inflation, higher gas prices, higher food prices, higher home-heating costs as natural gas, propane, oil, and electricity prices have doubled. Now foreign countries provide much of our fuel. Your vote for a Democrat has severely drained retirement funds. The stock market has plummeted. Home interest rates have doubled.
Because you voted for a Democrat, crime across the country has reached an all-time high, as Democrats continue to lead the charge to defund police, eliminate bail, and decriminalize the use of drugs. Fentanyl is pouring over the border, killing thousands of young people. Our southern border is wide open as millions of undocumented immigrants are flowing into the country. Thousands have died making their trek to the border.
Your vote for a Democrat has led to severe tensions with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea and it led to a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan with U.S. soldiers murdered, many injured, thousands of Afghanistan citizens killed and the abandonment of Afghani women and girls.
That Democrat vote will lead to the murder of thousands of unborn boys and girls who are living in their mother’s womb just waiting to come out and make a difference in the world.
As nice a guy or lady as your Democrat friend is, your vote for their party leads to all of the above and much more. Please do not vote for a Democrat.
Tom Saab
Salem, N.H.
