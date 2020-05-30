To the editor:
When will white police officers stop using their badges to kill black people?
When will white people, not only black people, say enough?
Is fear the motivating factor behind racism? Or is it anger from the belief that the white race is superior?
Why don't we hear about black officers killing innocent black people? Or black officers killing innocent white people?
Because it doesn't happen.
I am a white woman with children who are half-black and proudly identify as black. They’ve dealt with degrading comments since childhood -- neighbors calling the police on kids walking black at night in a white neighborhood, and schoolmates deriding their accomplishments as affirmative action.
White Americans think slavery is over. The civil rights movement has come and gone. Black people have equality.
Some say black people need to "get over it."
I suppose it's easy for white people to not comprehend the way slavery still chokeholds black Americans today. Legacy families of enslaved black Americans live with hurdles that white Americans do not.
When you fear for your life for being black, racial equality doesn't exist.
I won't get it over it either.
I won't say "Oh how sad," and move on with my white privilege.
President Trump's presidency is a study in morality, not ideology. You cannot support a racist president because you like his economic policies, yet say you're not racist. It doesn't work that way.
Trump's division isn't about Republican versus Democrats. It's about deception versus. honesty, and immoral versus. moral.
Lynne Stevens
Haverhill