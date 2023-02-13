It was interesting that The Eagle-Tribune ran an editorial from the Los Angeles Times about the importance of California regulators standing up to the oil industry. At first glance one might think, “What does that have to do with us? It’s not like there’s any oil drilling in Massachusetts.”
But wait: That oil being drilled in California, potentially near people’s homes and children’s schools, could be the same oil we in Massachusetts use to heat our homes or power our cars. In this sense, we are most definitely part of the environmental degradation that takes place in California. And the editorial speaks to a larger issue, one of an industry that has known for decades that its product would harm our climate and that will spend huge amounts of money to both cover up that fact and ensure that more and more drilling (read: profits) will continue unimpeded.
California regulators still have the power to protect California residents. I hope they will use it
Debora Hoffman
Belmont
