To the editor:
Not sure of your votes on Nov. 8th? Some ads oversimplify and deliberately mislead. My thoughts:
Unusually high inflation?: It’s caused largely by supply chain issues unique to COVID, Russia’s war on Ukraine, energy companies record-breaking profiteering, and yes ‘post-COVID’ pent-up consumer spending — partially a result of federal stimulus spending.
Federal spending: But if not for the stimulus — supported almost solely by Democrats — thousands of small businesses would have closed, their employees jobless. Long-neglected roads and bridges would not be getting repaired and significant long-term climate change investments would continue to be ignored. With increased childcare support, millions returned to work, lowering unemployment drastically. Historic medication-pricing reforms and savings were achieved. Not reckless spending to me; crucial investments for the common good.
Voting with Biden and Pelosi: Nationally, what counts is what all those votes accomplished and the values they represent.
Values: In our state and local elections, I look for reasonable, not radical, candidates with character and integrity who will seek property tax relief, work with town councils and school boards, support our public schools and teachers, reject tax money for private and religious schools, respect women’s reproductive rights, equal rights and voting rights for all citizens, listen to and answer questions, and not hide from public forums.
So please consider these points and vote with me for the Democrats, up and down the ticket. They are also all committed to seeking inflation relief and represent your values.
Charlie Zoeller
Derry
