To the editor:
Many of us non-leftists often marvel at the phenomenon that is the Democrat memory hole. This is where Democrats use their ownership of Hollywood, Big Tech, and the mainstream media to suppress and bury news they do not want to talk about, while greatly enhancing coverage of stories that are not really significant to Americans but are very important to Democrats and their political strategies.
For instance, Hunter Biden’s laptop, a Bernie Sanders supporter trying to murder Republicans on a baseball field, a whole summer of deadly race riots from Antifa rebranded as “Black Lives Matter,” attacks on Lee Zeldin and Brett Kavanaugh, and Nancy Pelosi’s husband becoming a billionaire with impeccably timed stock trades that just happen to match up with key legislation. It’s all down the memory hole.
In contrast, any weather event is now “climate change” that can be used pretextual to trample the rights of humans; the media constantly talks about a COVID pandemic that is largely over so D.C. can keep the “emergency aid” spigot to their unions open; tiny shreds of good economic news are trumpeted; while undeniably horrible economic conditions caused by federal spending are skirted past. The few instances of right-wing political violence are trumpeted from the rooftops while the constant barrage of “fiery but mostly peaceful” violence of the left goes down the memory hole. This leads to lines such as, “The irony and hypocrisy is that it is conservatives who constitute the “very loud, sometimes violent, and always litigious radical minority” in letters to the editor.
So why do Democrats use the memory hole so much? Because it works very effectively on susceptible minds.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.