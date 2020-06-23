To the editor:
The city of Methuen is considering giving more money to the Methuen Police Department. Meanwhile we are cutting the budget of schools, and layoffs are happening citywide in private businesses.
And when I say more money, I mean a lot more money.
Salary increases up to 25% are being proposed, and that is completely unacceptable.
Police officers rarely deescalate violence. I ask you to consider, when is the last time you called the police and they actually helped you?
Then consider, when is the last time a doctor, teacher, mental health counselor or even cashier helped you?
Why are we taking money away from these parts of our community and giving so much money to the police?
Nicole Lucia
Methuen