To the editor:
Women have been fighting for their rights and equality for decades, specifically in three waves.
Why are women still fighting for equality?
Women fight for reproductive rights.
Women fight against domestic violence.
Women fight for maternity leave.
Women fight for equal pay.
Women fight against sexual harassment.
Women fight against sexual violence.
As a young woman, only 20 years old, I have already experienced or witnessed a number of the issues listed above. What does that say about our society?
As an American, if we’re all equal then why do women even have to fight for our rights?
Jaclyn Silva
Gloucester