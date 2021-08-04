To the editor:
A less redacted version of Regina Ryan’s report was finally released, and it states that former Andover Youth Services director Bill Fahey did not engage in sexual misconduct. In fact, it says the investigator finds by a “preponderance of the evidence standard” that allegations of sexual impropriety against are not substantiated.
On May 19, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan was quoted by another media outlet as saying, “I cannot legally or in good conscience release the report." Instead he chose to conceal the report for over two months, allowing suspicion to grow that Fahey had engaged in sexual misconduct.
Where was Flanagan’s conscience in regard to Fahey’s reputation while he allowed gossip and conjecture to flourish on social media? Why did he not release the report with identities redacted so that people could judge for themselves?
I would argue that it is because Flanagan was trying to conceal that the witness in the report was found not to be credible. In fact, the report states that, “Her lack of support for these serious allegations reveals a cavalier disregard for the truth and appears motivated more by emotion than fact.”
The report that was released is still heavily redacted beyond what would be necessary to hide the identities of the witnesses.
What is Flanagan continuing to conceal?
Karen Kim
Andover