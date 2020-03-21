To the editor:
I am asking a question regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the draconian strictures thereof.
The 2017-18 seasonal flu epidemic in the U.S. had a death toll of 80,000 — victims being mostly over 65, along with 186 children — according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this being the highest flu mortality in years. The time tracked was Oct. 1 to Feb. 1, after which figures tapered off.
The 2018-19 flu season's death toll was down to 32,000, including 480 children, and in 2019-20 the toll was 22,000, including 105 children.
The media gave this scant coverage -- mainly stressing the importance of flu shots. Most of us barely noticed these death tolls.
You heard perhaps, "The hospital is full of flu cases," or knew a friend or relative who had fallen sick and recovered. Nothing more.
I am wondering why the response to COVID-19 is so overwhelmingly different.
As of March 18 the death toll in the U.S. was 120 after two months — in a nation of 330 million people. True, this figure is ever-growing. Will exponential growth eventually reach five figures, and when? Doubling from 120 for five months will reach a death toll of 3,840.
True, there is a vaccine for the seasonal flu, and its time-span is well documented — five months.
But its toll is stunning, even in the better
years. Should we have done then what we are doing now?
I am confused. Is anyone else?
Joan Pendleton
North Andover